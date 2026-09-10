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行李箱

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與無印良品生活的25年

大地之味 永續咖啡

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精選服飾推介

女裝聚酯纖維雙層日式裙褲
HK$358.00
女裝聚酯纖維雙層日式裙褲
HK$358.00
女裝聚酯纖維混紡透氣彈性泡泡紗錐形舒適長褲
HK$158.00
HK$258.00
女裝有機棉強捻紗半身裙
HK$158.00
HK$288.00
男裝有機透氣泡泡紗短褲
HK$98.00
HK$158.00
男裝有機透氣泡泡紗短袖睡衣
HK$188.00
HK$288.00
男裝有機棉清爽舒適網紋背心
HK$88.00
男裝有機棉清爽舒適網紋V領短袖T裇
HK$88.00
男裝有機棉涼感亨利領短袖T裇
HK$180.60
HK$258.00
女裝有機棉強捻透膚蓋袖襯衫
HK$98.00
HK$188.00

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    精選生活用品

    可調手柄行李箱 75L
    HK$1,580.00
    可調手柄行李箱 105L
    HK$1,880.00
    可調手柄行李箱 36L
    HK$1,080.00
    雙面按扣附識別掛圈長傘
    HK$128.00
    不銹鋼多用途鋼架套裝
    HK$980.00
    PP文件格連分隔
    HK$25.00
    美濃燒湯杯
    HK$78.00
    平衡淨肌抗痘精華
    HK$128.00
    植物發酵液柔順亮澤髮膜
    HK$78.00
    人氣商品
    360°轉動空氣循環扇
    HK$428.00

      本週新商品推介

      NEW
      女裝有機棉粗織船領長袖T裇
      HK$188.00
      NEW
      女裝有機棉混紡磨毛羅紋織高領長袖T裇
      HK$88.00
      NEW
      女裝有機棉混圓領開襟外套
      HK$188.00
      NEW
      女裝有機棉混磨毛西裝外套
      HK$488.00
      NEW
      女裝磨毛日式裙褲
      HK$358.00

        新商品 - 食品

        即沖芫荽魚肉粥
        HK$28.00
        無添加鹽腰果
        HK$25.00
        鹽焗帶皮腰果
        HK$25.00
        無添加鹽杏仁
        HK$25.00
        鹽焗杏仁
        HK$25.00
        無添加鹽什錦果仁
        HK$28.00
        咖啡朱古力棉花糖
        HK$20.00
        即沖雞肉粥
        HK$28.00
        貝柱乾
        HK$40.00
        焙茶朱古力棉花糖
        HK$20.00
        蝦味軟米餅
        HK$10.00
        原味軟米餅
        HK$10.00
        燒青椒味米菓花生
        HK$10.00

          熱賣商品

          精油香薰洗髮水 依蘭依蘭和香橙
          HK$88.00
          植物發酵液柔順亮澤髮膜
          HK$78.00
          乾洗洗髮劑
          HK$58.00
          植物發酵液頭皮修護洗髮水
          HK$88.00
          USB-C 薄型大風量手提風扇
          HK$128.00
          女裝有機棉混涼感抗汗漬圓領短袖T裇
          HK$68.00
          HK$88.00
          溫和潔面乳
          HK$38.00
          迷你充電式可調節柔光燈
          HK$98.00
          貓砂剷
          HK$25.00
          充電式可調節柔光燈
          HK$148.00

            購物指南

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            ---此為 Shopping Guide 圖片的分隔線 ---